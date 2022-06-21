Sangli deaths: Shock and grief in Mhaisal village after mass suicide
Often known and in the news for its drought proneness, Mhaisal, a town with a population of 15,000 in Sangli district was in shock, when nine members of a family were found dead on Monday.
As the news of their death poured in, the entire village gathered around the two residences from where the police recovered bodies.
According to officials, six family members were found dead in the house of the younger brotherand three were recovered from another house in owned by the elder brother.
As the crowd swelled near the family residences, police had to cordoned off entire road and dispersed the crowd.
Following the incident, a team of Mirajgaon police including district superintendent of police Dixit Kumar Gedam, deputy superintendent of police Ashok Virkar, and upper superintendent of police Manisha Dubule visited the two spots and started an investigation into the alleged mass suicide.
“Nine dead bodies have been recovered in Mhaisal village of Sangli district, out of which three bodies have been recovered from one house and 6 bodies from the other house. The forensic team is present on the spot,” said Dixit Gedam, SP Sangli.
The death of the younger brother who was a veterinary doctor, came as a blow not only to his family members but also to the villagers. The villagers remembered Manik as helpful while treating animals.
“The family did not socialise. However, they would always be there for everyone in tough times,” said Sanjay Patil, a villager.
Another villager Mahesh Mali said, “The tragedy that has befallen us can’t be expressed in words. The news is a big shock for every villager.”
-
