Sanjay Kakade likely to join NCP (SP)

Former Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Kakade is reportedly on the verge of joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP), led by Sharad Pawar, according to sources close to Kakade. According to sources close to Kakade, his potential exit could have far-reaching implications for the BJP’s performance in Pune city, the district, and Western Maharashtra. (HT PHOTO)

The rumours gained further traction after Kakade’s wife, Usha Kakade, was seen meeting NCP MP Supriya Sule at the Nisarg Mangalkaryala in Pune on Wednesday, where interviews for potential NCP candidates were being conducted.

When approached for a comment on these developments, Kakade neither confirmed wife’s meeting with Sule.

He stated, “I am neither denying nor confirming the news (of a switch). I will not take any decision without consultation with Devendra Fadnavis.”

Sanjay Kakade, a businessman with deep ties to the political fraternity, is known for his proximity to Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He has been part of a close circle of influential political figures across party lines, which has fuelled ongoing speculation about his possible departure from the BJP.

Sources within the NCP revealed that both Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule have held discussions with Kakade on at least two occasions recently. “An official announcement will be made soon,” said an insider. Kakade had previously met Sharad Pawar on August 10, a meeting he had described at the time as “personal.”

If Kakade makes the move, he will become the latest high-profile defector from the BJP to join the NCP in Western Maharashtra, following Samarjeetsinh Ghatge from Kolhapur and Harshwardhan Patil from Indapur. These defections are considered setbacks for the BJP as it prepares for upcoming assembly elections, particularly in the Western Maharashtra region, which has historically been a battleground between the two parties.

Kakade has had a complex relationship with the BJP, particularly during the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections. He previously had a well-publicised rivalry with former BJP MP Girish Bapat, with whom he had a “cold war” over control within the party’s city unit. Kakade has often claimed that he played a pivotal role in helping the BJP secure power in the PMC in 2017. However, despite his contributions, his supporters in the PMC felt sidelined as they did not receive significant positions of influence, which reportedly strained his ties with the party leadership.

“If Kakade moves to the NCP, it will likely impact the election results in Pune and beyond,” said a source aligned with Kakade.

Kakade is eyeing the Shivajinagar assembly seat and is hopeful that the NCP (SP) would accommodate him as their candidate.

“He is keen to contest from Shivajinagar if NCP (SP) can secure the seat in Maha Vikas Aghadi,” said a Kakade supporter who is also aspiring for an NCP ticket.

Kakade and Fadnavis have shared a close personal bond over the years. When Fadnavis was chief minister, the two were frequently seen sharing the stage at public events, and Fadnavis made several visits to Kakade’s residence.

Kakade’s supporter Shankar Pawar too is keen on contesting assembly polls and has already put up hoardings in the Parvati assembly constituency, signalling his intent to run for the seat should Kakade officially join the NCP. Pawar’s immediate display of interest suggests that Kakade’s anticipated move could create ripples within local party dynamics.