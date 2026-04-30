Sarnaik pushes passenger relief, staff welfare during Pune inspection

Maharashtra state transport minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) chairman Pratap Sarnaik inspected Lonavla and Vallabhnagar bus stations on Thursday, issuing strict directions to improve passenger amenities, regulate pricing, and enhance staff welfare. During his visit to Lonavla, Sarnaik took serious note of complaints that one-litre bottles of “Nathjal” drinking water, officially priced at ₹15, were being sold at ₹20. (HT PHOTO)

During his visit to Lonavla, Sarnaik took serious note of complaints that one-litre bottles of “Nathjal” drinking water, officially priced at ₹15, were being sold at ₹20.

He warned vendors that overcharging would lead to immediate cancellation of their sales licences and instructed authorities to ensure clear display of approved rates. Passengers also raised concerns that several buses were skipping the bus stand or halting at private hotels where food was expensive. Sarnaik directed MSRTC officials to ensure that all scheduled buses halt only at the Lonavla bus stand.

At the Vallabhnagar bus station, the minister told officials to improve rest and welfare facilities for drivers and conductors. He instructed officials to upgrade rest rooms, maintain clean sanitation facilities, and provide essential amenities such as safe drinking water and hot water for bathing. He directed that the unused stalls at bus stations be allotted to women’s self-help groups and aspiring young entrepreneurs at nominal rents to boost revenue and improve services.

Sarnaik announced that from June 1, all MSRTC canteens across bus stations will offer tea and snacks at a subsidised rate of ₹40, similar to highway eateries.

“Passengers must receive basic necessities at fair and regulated prices—whether it is drinking water or food. Our drivers and conductors work tirelessly under demanding conditions, serving nearly 50 to 55 lakh passengers daily. It is our responsibility to ensure they are provided with dignified, home-like facilities for rest and hygiene. Bus stations must not just function as transit points but as well-maintained, passenger-friendly spaces with transparency, efficiency, and accountability at every level.” Sarnaik said.