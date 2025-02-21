Menu Explore
Sassoon docs perform live-saving surgery on 21-yr-old mishap patient

ByVicky Pathare
Feb 21, 2025 07:32 AM IST

The spleen had multiple deep cuts, almost reaching its main blood vessels. Had it not been for the immediate treatment, it could have been fatal, say doctors

A 21-year-old man survived a life-threatening accident wherein his car crashed into the side wall of a bridge in Lulla Nagar at around 4 am on January 25, leaving both him and his vehicle in a devastating condition. He was rushed to the emergency department of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and B J Medical College (BJMC) in a critical condition but the doctors there acted quickly to save his life, said officials.

According to SGH officials, the young man upon arrival was found to be unstable due to severe internal bleeding. (HT FILE)
According to SGH officials, the young man upon arrival was found to be unstable due to severe internal bleeding. A CT scan revealed major internal injuries, including a serious spleen injury and massive blood loss in the abdomen. Understanding the urgency, the doctors decided to perform emergency laparoscopic surgery to remove the blood clots and extract the severely damaged spleen.

“The spleen had multiple deep cuts, almost reaching its main blood vessels. Had it not been for the immediate treatment, it could have been fatal. There was over one-and-a-half litre of blood inside the abdomen of the patient,” said Dr Kirankumar Jadhav, associate professor and unit head at the surgery department of SGH BJMC.

“The laparoscopic surgery was performed for over two-and-a-half hours. Laparoscopic surgery has several benefits over open surgery. It causes less pain, lowers the risk of infection, and leaves minimal scarring. The patient can also recover faster,” explained professor Dr Lata Bhoir, head of the General Surgery department.

After a successful surgery, the patient received blood transfusions to compensate for the heavy blood loss. The blunt injuries to the tail of the pancreas and major vessels of the patient’s spleen caused pancreatitis which was treated post-surgery. Untreated pancreatitis would have left the patient with lifelong diabetes, said the doctors.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of SGH and BJMC, said that laparoscopic surgery, a modern and minimally invasive technique, was chosen for the procedure. This method allows doctors to clearly view the abdominal cavity and operate with precision, without making large cuts. “This facility is available free-of-cost at our institute. We urge patients to avail the facility at SGH,” he said.

The SGH officials said that the patient was also given vaccinations to prevent complications and infection post spleen removal. The young man is stable and has recovered well, and was discharged on Wednesday.

“The doctors and hospital saved my life. I am deeply grateful to the doctors who treated me with such care and expertise,” he said.

