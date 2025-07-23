Sassoon patients suffer as nursing staff stir enters sixth day

Healthcare services at Sassoon General Hospital have been severely disrupted after over 300 nurses joined the indefinite strike announced by the Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) from Thursday. The strike, launched to press for salary revisions under the 7th Pay Commission and oppose contractual recruitment, has led to delays in patient care, including postponement of scheduled surgeries. The strike, launched to press for salary revisions under the 7th Pay Commission and oppose contractual recruitment, has led to delays in patient care, including postponement of scheduled surgeries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) services have been significantly impacted, with many patients and their families expressing frustration over long wait times for treatment. The hospital administration has deployed contract nurses and resident doctors as a temporary arrangement.

According to the hospital officials, 300 of the employed 1,000 nurses are taking part in the strike.

Arifa Shaikh, president, MSNA at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said, “One of our major demands is the cancellation of contract-based recruitment. The government continues to expand hospitals and open new wards, but fails to fill permanent nursing positions. We served during the Covid pandemic, risking our lives, but we still haven’t received insurance benefits like in other states.”

Gaurav Mahapure, vice-president, MSNA at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said, “There are many nursing colleges, but they are severely understaffed.”

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean, BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said, “The hospital administration has taken steps to ensure continuity of healthcare services despite the ongoing nurse’s strike. We have deployed 160 trainee nurses to support the existing staff, and 50 additional nurses have been temporarily provided by DY Patil Hospital. We have requested assistance from two other medical institutes.”