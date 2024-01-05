Sassoon starts OPD, indoor facility for transgenders

In a significant step towards promoting and providing accessible healthcare for the transgender community, the Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) started a separate outpatient department (OPD) and indoor admission facility for the community on Friday. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the 26-bed indoor facility dedicated for transgenders, first of its kind in Pune district and second in the state, according to the officials. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the 26-bed indoor facility dedicated for transgenders, first of its kind in Pune district and second in the state, according to the officials.

Dr Vinayak Kale, dean, BJMC and SGH, said, “The OPD will be started in a couple of days at the transgender ward located at the new multispecialty building of the hospital. Initially, this facility will be available for a couple of days and its duration will be increased depending on response received from the community.”

Dr Kale said that the OPD will have medical treatment, consultation and therapy for mental health. “We have appointed additional staff for this unit. The OPD will have specialities like surgery, medicine, communicable diseases and non-communicable diseases. After diagnosis, they will be referred to the respective superspecialist,” he said.

The SGH had started a transgender ward in August 2023 that had to be later closed because of poor response and lack of awareness. The hospital authorities claim that the transgender community will avail OPD unit facility.

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson, Maharashtra Women’s Commission, said that the setting up a new separate ward for transgenders will give respect to the community.

Chandni Gore, founder, Nirbhaya Sanstha, an organisation that works for the rights of transgenders, said, “The hospital staff should treat patients with respect and sensitivity. The community members are uncomfortable in getting admitted to a male ward and experience resistance from female patients. Hence, there was a need for a separate ward for transgenders.”