Satellite images used to detect ₹217 crore irregularity in crop insurance claims

The state agriculture department has uncovered crop insurance irregularities worth nearly ₹217 crore in Jalgaon district after using satellite imagery to verify banana cultivation claims — the first large-scale satellite-based check for crop insurance in Maharashtra. Officials said that under the weather-based fruit crop insurance scheme for the Ambiya Bahar season 2025–26, claims were submitted for nearly 44,041 hectares where no banana cultivation was found. (HT)

The probe, conducted in the second week of February, was prompted by an unusual surge in insurance applications for banana crops. Satellite images revealed a striking mismatch between the areas declared for insurance and the crops actually present on the ground. Subsequent field inspections confirmed that in many cases, no banana crop had been planted, yet claims were filed.

Officials said that under the weather-based fruit crop insurance scheme for the Ambiya Bahar season 2025–26, claims were submitted for nearly 44,041 hectares where no banana cultivation was found.

The verification was conducted with satellite images provided by the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Applications Centre (MRSAC). Based on the findings, the government stopped the release of subsidy funds and flagged thousands of applications for further scrutiny, preventing a large outflow of public money, officials from the Agriculture department said.

According to officials, the issue came to light after a sharp year-on-year increase in banana crop insurance applications in Jalgaon district. Compared to the previous season, the number of applications rose by 27,259, while the insured area expanded by 28,196 hectares, an unusually steep jump that prompted closer examination.

The declared agricultural area under insurance has shown noticeable variation over the past three years. In 2023–24, a total of 81,465.11 hectares was declared under coverage. This figure declined in 2024–25 to 67,956 hectares, marking a significant drop in insured area. However, for the year 2025–26, the declared area rose sharply to 96,152 hectares

Acting on these warning signs, the Agriculture Commissionerate ordered satellite-based verification of the declared crop area. The satellite images showed that out of 96,152 hectares declared as insured banana cultivation in Jalgaon, actual cultivation was present on only 52,110 hectares. The remaining 44,041 hectares showed no evidence of banana plantations.

Tehsil-wise discrepancies

According to State agriculture commissioner Suraj Mandhare, satellite assessment by MRSAC revealed that the highest discrepancies were found in Chopda and Dharangaon tehsils. “In Chopda, 18,016 hectares were declared as insured under banana cultivation, but satellite images confirmed the crop on only 5,942 hectares, leaving 12,073 hectares without banana cultivation. In Dharangaon, claims were filed for 3,620 hectares, while banana cultivation was found on just 646.47 hectares, with nearly 2,994 hectares showing no crop,” Mandhare said.

For the 2025–26 season, while 96,152 hectares were declared as insured banana crop area across Jalgaon district, satellite images confirmed cultivation on only 52,110 hectares, leaving 44,041 hectares unaccounted for on the ground.

Following a preliminary report submitted by the Agriculture Commissioner, around ₹37 crore linked to these applications has been seized. Officials said this amount represents insurance premiums paid in cases where the satellite images showed no banana cultivation.

More importantly, the exercise helped safeguard subsidy funds amounting to nearly ₹217 crore, including the state government’s share of ₹123.53 crore and the central government’s share of ₹93.58 crore, which were stopped before disbursement, said Mandhare.

Field inspections carried out across four talukas further identified 74 farmers who had filed banana crop insurance claims despite having no such cultivation. These applicants had paid about ₹8 lakh as premiums while seeking compensation of more than ₹2.25 crore.

Jalgaon district collector Rohan Ghuge said the preliminary findings pointed to serious discrepancies in banana crop insurance data.

“The preliminary findings submitted by the Agriculture Commissioner clearly indicate serious discrepancies in the crop insurance data for banana cultivation in Jalgaon district. Satellite verification by MRSAC has exposed a significant gap between the insured area and the actual cultivated area. We have immediately convened a meeting of insurance company representatives and concerned agriculture department officials,” Ghuge said.

He added that around ₹37 crore linked to these cases had already been seized. “We are currently awaiting detailed, taluka-wise reports from the insurance companies. Once we receive the comprehensive report, the district administration will submit a consolidated report to the state government. Based on the findings, strict criminal action will be initiated against those found guilty. No one will be spared if deliberate misuse of the scheme is established,” he said.

State agriculture commissioner Suraj Mandhare said the Jalgaon case was among the first instances in Maharashtra where satellite images were systematically used on such a scale to validate crop insurance claims.

“When we noticed an abnormal surge in applications and insured area in Jalgaon, we decided not to rely only on paper records or local verification. We collaborated with MRSAC to conduct geo-spatial mapping and satellite-based crop assessment,” Mandhare said.

“The satellite images clearly showed that thousands of hectares claimed under banana cultivation had no such crop on the ground. Based on this scientific evidence, we immediately halted subsidy release, seized ₹37.43 crore in premiums, and directed district authorities to initiate criminal proceedings in talukas such as Chopda and Dharangaon. This has protected genuine farmers, preserved public funds and strengthened the integrity of the insurance system. We have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to such irregularities,” he added.

Mandhare said the department plans to expand the use of satellite monitoring across Maharashtra. “Satellite verification will now become an integral part of crop insurance validation. We are working to integrate periodic checks not only at the application stage but also during key crop growth phases. This will help detect discrepancies early. We are also exploring GIS-based mapping, drone surveys and AI-driven crop classification to strengthen inspections. Our aim is a transparent, technology-driven system that ensures benefits reach only genuine cultivators,” he said.

Experts and farmers welcome move

Agriculture experts have described the use of satellite images as a major step forward in governance. Prof Anil Pujari, professor of agricultural economics, said the move set an important precedent. “Crop insurance schemes have long faced problems of over-reporting and delays due to dependence on manual inspections. Satellite-based verification improves accountability and efficiency. It is not just about identifying irregularities, but about restoring trust in public schemes,” he said.

Farmers, too, said the system would help honest cultivators. Haribhau Mujumle, a banana farmer from Chopda taluka, said, “We grow bananas throughout the year and pay insurance premiums honestly. Because of false claims, genuine farmers face delays and extra checks. Strict action is necessary so that only real farmers benefit.”

Bajrang Kamble, a farmer from Raver taluka, said banana cultivation requires heavy investment. “When cultivation figures are inflated, it creates mistrust. We support satellite verification as it protects honest farmers, but genuine claims should be cleared quickly without harassment,” he said.

Jalgaon district authorities said they are awaiting final reports from the Agriculture Commissionerate and insurance companies before taking the next steps.