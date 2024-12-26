Satish Wagh murder: Wife hired contract killer, arrested

Police probe into the gruesome murder of Satish Wagh, 58, maternal uncle of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member Yogesh Tilekar, has revealed that his wife Mohini Mohini Satish Wagh, 53, of Phursungi had taken help of her paramour Akshay Jawalkar and four others to murder her husband. According to officials, she has confessed to have contracted husband’s murder. (HT PHOTO)

Following the investigation, police on Wednesday arrested Mohini at around 5.30 pm for murder of her husband. According to officials, she has confessed to have contracted husband’s murder.

Atish Jadhav, Pavan Shyamkumar Sharma, Navnath Arjun Gursale, Vikas Shinde and Akshay have already been arrested in the case.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailesh Balkawade said, “Mohini has confessed to the crime.”

According to the police, Jawalkar was Wagh’s tenant in the past and had developed a relationship with the woman. When Satish had got a wind of it, his wife decided to take the extreme step of murdering him and showed her willingness to pay ₹5 lakh to Jawalkar as “supari” to kill her husband. She also paid him the first instalment of ₹1.5 lakh.

Four months ago, Jawalkar gave the contract to Pawan to carry out the hit job. Pawan roped in Navnath and Vikas and gave the duo ₹1.5 lakh as advance amount for the task.

On December 9, Satish was kidnapped by five persons while he was out on morning walk and taken in a vehicle towards Saswad. Within 15 minutes, the accused inflicted 72 wounds on the victim and murdered him before dumping the body in Shindawane Ghat. The crime branch arrested the accused based on CCTV footage.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103(1), 140(1), 140(2), 140 (3), 61(2), 238, 3(5) was lodged against the accused at Hadapsar Police Station.