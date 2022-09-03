Saturday second hottest day in September in Pune since 1996
Pune city on Saturday reported day temperature at 34.4 degrees Celsius which was the second hottest day for September since 1996
PUNE The city on Saturday reported day temperature at 34.4 degrees Celsius which was the second hottest day for September since 1996. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperature reported on Saturday was also 5.9 degrees warmer than normal.
The record by IMD for highest day temperature so far has been in September 1951 when the day temperature was reported to be 36.2 degrees Celsius. Since 1996, the warmest September was reported in September 2020 at 34.7 degrees Celsius followed by this year.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that cloud cell formation was reported in many parts of the city on Saturday.
“The temperature rise is due to sunlight at forenoon with day temperature over 33 degrees Celsius along with high moisture have resulted in general cloudy conditions during the afternoon and evening time. Due to this, there was also the development of thunder clouds and lightning,” said Kashyapi.
Some parts of Kothrud, Bhavdhan, Lohegaon, Vishrantwadi, and University road reported a brief spell of rainfall.
As per the forecast issued by the weather department, lightning and thunderstorms are likely to continue on September 4 as well.
“Thereafter partly cloudy skies with light rainfall is forecasted by the weather department till September 6. Some parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha are likely to continue reporting lightning and thunderstorms at isolated places till September 5,” said Kashyapi.
No other heavy rainfall is forecasted by the weather department till September 5 across Maharashtra.
