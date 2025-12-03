Savarkar’s lawyer terms Rahul Gandhi’s plea ‘objectionable’

PUNE: Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki Savarkar, on Tuesday called an application filed on behalf of the accused “objectionable” in the MP/MLA court and urged judicial notice. He told the court that he had already raised objections during the previous hearing while seeking clarification from Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer, Advocate Milind Pawar. Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki Savarkar, on Tuesday called application filed on behalf of Rahul Gandhi ‘objectionable’ in MP/MLA court and urged judicial notice. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The application in question was submitted by Pawar on November 27, ahead of the court’s December 5 hearing. In that plea, Pawar alleged that the complainant had “managed to secure the order of issuance of summons” against Rahul Gandhi not on the strength of any cogent or admissible evidence, but by “deploying undue pressure” and creating an “atmosphere of haste and urgency” before the court.

He reiterated that no original or certified documents had been placed on record at the summoning stage, as mandated under Sections 200 and 202 of the CrPC, and argued that the complaint was “false, vexatious” and driven by political motives.

At the previous hearing, Advocate Kolhatkar had objected to the tone and language of Rahul Gandhi’s application, calling it “mudslinging” against the complainant and questioning the court’s impartiality.

On Tuesday, he highlighted paragraphs 11 and 13, which alleged that the complainant obtained the summons order through undue influence, saying the claims were serious and needed clarification to ensure a fair trial.

The case stems from Savarkar’s complaint that Rahul Gandhi, during a speech in London in March 2023, falsely attributed to VD Savarkar an incident involving the assault of a Muslim man. The MP/MLA court has posted the matter for further hearing on December 5. Advocate Pawar said he had already submitted his objection to the demand for clarification on December 2.