SPPU reschedules June 29 exams due to Bakri Eid and Ashadi Ekadashi

As the two public holidays of Bakri Eid and Ashadi Ekadashi are falling on the same day on June 29, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) along with its affiliated colleges has rescheduled the examination to another date. The university exams are already scheduled and are underway. However, considering the request from many students, the varsity has decided to adjourn the original exam schedule. As the two public holidays are falling on June 29, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has rescheduled the examination (HT FILE PHOTO)

As per the information given by the SPPU examination department, the exams scheduled for various departments on June 29 are being rescheduled for July 9.

A circular has been issued by the examination department on Tuesday in this regard which states, “There were several requests and demands raised by the affiliated colleges to SPPU about the two festivals lying on the same day of June 29 which is Bakri Eid and Ashadhi Ekadashi. So, the board of examination has decided to postpone all the exams scheduled on this day to July 9 in all the affiliated colleges in Pune, Nashik, and Ahmednagar districts.”

The SPPU convocation ceremony for the academic year 2022-23 is going to be held on July 1 and Maharashtra Governor and chancellor of all state universities Ramesh Bais is going to be the chief guest for the ceremony.