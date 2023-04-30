SPPU to carry out detailed inquiry of fire incident

After the fire incident at the historic heritage building of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Saturday evening, the university administration has taken up the issue seriously. The administration will conduct a detailed inquiry about the incident and a report will be submitted. On Saturday evening at around 5.30 pm, a minor fire broke out in the main building of SPPU amid pre-monsoon maintenance work (HT PHOTO)

On Saturday evening at around 5.30 pm, a minor fire broke out in the main building of SPPU amid pre-monsoon maintenance work. The fire broke out between the sixth and seventh floor of SPPU’s main building. Old teakwood stairs were burnt in the fire.It happened when workers at the main building were involved in some repair work. No casualties were reported and the fire was brought under control by fire officials within a few minutes.

A senior official from SPPU requesting anonymity said, “It is a serious incident for us as the building is a heritage structure and more importantly, the safety of our senior staff and students in the university is a priority for us. As per primary investigation, it has been noticed that fire started at the wooden staircase structure on the seventh floor and spread to the flag hoisting place. Still, a detailed inquiry will be done and report will be submitted soon.”

Students’ organisation has now demanded the administration to conduct a safety audit of the heritage building.

“The university administration has been neglecting the heritage building and hence, a fire safety audit must be done to prevent such incidents,” said Kuldeep Ambekar a student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation.