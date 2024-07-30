School bus-car collision leaves two students, car driver injured 

A school bus and a luxury car were involved in a head-on collision in the BRT lane near the auto cluster in Chinchwad on Monday. In the mishap, two students and the car driver, Yash Mittal (29), received minor injuries. Citizens rushed injured people to local hospitals for further treatment. Police are filing charges against both drivers for entering the BRT route improperly. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Pimpri-Police Station Incharge Ashok Kadlag, the BMW driver was travelling the wrong way on the BRT route when the collision occurred. Police are filing charges against both drivers for entering the BRT route improperly.

Regarding the development, ACP Sachin Hire said, “The accident involving a Poddar International School bus with 15 students and an attendant on board took place at 12:30 pm. Two students suffered minor injuries, while the BMW driver fled the scene. The bus driver has been taken into custody. The police are investigating the exact cause of the accident and urging bus drivers to control their speed to prevent such incidents.”