Schools, housing societies in Pune upset over premises returned in filthy condition after voting

Several schools and housing societies in the city are upset with the local administration for allegedly returning their premises in a filthy condition after the recent polls held on November 20. While some have vented their frustration on social media, others have said they were happy to clean up on their own. Citizens alleged that while these were handed over in a clean and well-maintained condition, they were returned in a filthy state leaving residents and school authorities fuming. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The administration had taken over these premises to set up polling booths ahead of polling day on November 20. Citizens alleged that while these were handed over in a clean and well-maintained condition, they were returned in a filthy state leaving residents and school authorities fuming.

Nikhil Karkare, director, technology, Walnut School, posted on X: “The day after the polls: cluttered and filthy premises. While we offer our premises for poll booths, why can’t government officials leave the premises in the same condition in which they receive them? We teach hygiene and civility to our students in textbooks, why not practise it?”

Karkare told Hindustan Times that the school campus at Shivane was taken over by the administration two days ahead of the assembly polls. It was returned the day after the polls in a dirty condition with stinking toilets.

“The facility was given in a pristine condition and was expected to be returned at least after some basic cleaning. The campus was dirty and rooms were littered with bottles and waste. The administration should consider this the next time they take these facilities to set up polling booths,” Karkare said.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, Chikhali-Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies’ Federation (CMPCHSF), said that the administration never cleans the premises after polls are over. “In our area, polling booths were set up at Kendriya Vihar in Moshi and Kasturi Swojas in the Pradhikaran area. There were food packets and trash all over the premises. The club and garden that were used as polling booths were left unclean with floors littered and walls stained. We willingly allowed our premises to be used for the elections, but we did not expect this kind of treatment in return. The mess left behind is unacceptable,” Sangale said.

The secretary of yet another housing society said, “We spent our funds to clean and prepare the premises before handing it over but we are now left with additional cleaning costs. We demand accountability from the administration. We urge the administration to ensure that both private and public properties used during elections are restored to their original state and that such acts are not repeated in future.”

However, Prajakta Rudrawar of Celestial City, Ravet, which also had a polling station set up on November 20, begged to differ. “The polling booth was appreciated by everyone and we had set it up in our clubhouse. Even if the officials left it without cleaning, we had no problem cleaning it on our own. We had deployed our own housekeeping staff which cleaned the premises after the polls. Also, the premises weren’t that dirty when returned,” Rudrawar said.

When contacted, Minal Kalaskar, deputy election officer, said that they will investigate the matter. “We will ensure that such incidents are not repeated and that proper cleaning arrangements are made in future,” Kalaskar said.