Schools in Maharashtra to use uniform assessment templates to eliminate bias

The Maharashtra Directorate of School Education on Saturday issued detailed guidelines for academic assessment for students from Class 1 to Class 12, aiming to standardise evaluation practices across the state and improve the quality of learning in schools. The state education authorities have directed that all assessments be aligned with the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) framework, enabling teachers to monitor and validate students’ progress effectively. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move comes under the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with a focus on ensuring transparency, consistency, and active parental engagement in students’ academic progress.

“As part of the implementation, districts have been instructed to identify 10–15 highly proficient teachers per subject and medium from schools in every taluka. These expert teachers will play a crucial role in mentoring students and guiding their learning. Additionally, subject-wise teacher groups will be formed at both the taluka and district levels to prepare standard assessment templates and answer sheets for mid-term and formative examinations. The templates prepared by one taluka group can also be used by other talukas to ensure fairness and eliminate bias,” officials said.

Schools are required to submit assessment templates for inspection and approval at least one month before examinations, and no changes can be made after approval. Training programmes for teachers on the proper use of these templates will be conducted at the district level in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Pune.

Schools are also encouraged to engage parents through annual meetings, where teachers will explain assessment results and provide guidance to help students improve academically.

The new assessment system will be applied for four academic years following the introduction of the revised CCE framework, after which it will be reviewed for further improvements.