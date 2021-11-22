Schools set to reopen after Diwali holidays, but principals want full attendance to be allowed

As schools reopen after the Diwali vacations on November 22, teachers believe that classes should be reopened at full capacity to avoid any more loss of classes for students.

At present, only classes 8 to 12 are allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity as per directives of the education department.

Speaking about the school reopening, Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principals’ Association said that majority schools will reopen from November 22.

“Although the official Diwali vacation ended on November 20, not many students turned up that day. However, from Monday (November 22), students are likely to attend school and schools will restart,” said Gaikwad.

“Due to 50 per cent capacity at schools, teachers have to repeat what they are teaching twice. This will lead to a delay in completion of the syllabus. Also, the motivation of teachers is decreasing day by day,” said Gaikwad.

He also shared that the students from Classes 8 to 12 are attending schools in urban areas.

“There is less fear of Covid among parents and students now. We can see that parents want their children to attend offline school. Because of the online schooling, many students do not have their concepts clear. This will affect their future performance,” said Gaikwad.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal, Laxmanrao Apte Prashala said that teachers are investing time teaching one subject repeatedly due to the 50 per cent capacity rule.

“As students are now well aware about Covid protocol, they should be granted permission to attend school in full capacity. Moreover, for subjects like social sciences, the weekly lectures are already few. If teachers have to take two lectures to finish the same topics then it becomes hectic for them as well,” said Sinnarkar.

She added that many teachers are forced to finish their syllabus through online lectures as well.

“This in turn affects the learning of the students. In this view, schools should be started in full capacity,” said Sinnarkar.