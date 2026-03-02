Schools to submit detailed action taken reports in sexual assault cases over past 3 yrs

The state education department on February 28 directed all schools to submit a detailed report on the legal and administrative action taken in cases of sexual assault on female students over the past three years. Schools have also been asked to separately provide information on safety measures adopted for girls in unauthorised institutions. The meeting focused on strengthening safety mechanisms for female students and ensuring strict compliance with existing guidelines. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The circular - issued on February 28 by primary education director Sharad Gosavi and secondary education director Mahesh Palkar - has been sent to all divisional education deputy directors, education officers, inspectors and administrative officials for immediate implementation.

The instructions were issued following a joint review meeting chaired by the education commissioner, with senior officials from the Maharashtra Women’s Commission, and the Women and Child Rights Commission. The meeting focused on strengthening safety mechanisms for female students and ensuring strict compliance with existing guidelines.

As part of the new directives, every school must now appoint a female teacher as a nodal officer to coordinate cyber safety and the implementation of the Maharashtra Women’s Commission’s ‘Cyber safety and young women empowerment’ programme’.

Schools have also been instructed to ensure the availability of separate, hygienic toilets for female students. In government schools, funds for this purpose are to be allocated from the district planning committee’s budget.

To improve grievance redressal, schools and junior colleges have been mandated to prominently display details of their internal complaints committee and the she-box online complaint portal.

Officials said, “Institutions must also submit a monthly report on complaints received and action taken to the concerned education authorities.”

Further, the department has ordered the strengthening of the ‘Sakhi Savitri Committee’ in all schools and junior colleges. Regular meetings of the committee are to be held, with proper documentation maintained.

Education officers and inspectors have been directed to monitor the functioning of these committees and ensure strict adherence to prescribed norms.