Scuffle between residents of Dhanori society over feeding stray dogs

Non-cognisable case was registered at Vishrantwadi police station after violence broke out between two groups
Border Road housing society at Dhanori. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A non-cognisable case was registered at Vishrantwadi police station after violence broke out between two groups - one of those feeding dogs and the other opposing them in Dhanori.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 28-year-old woman whose husband was among those opposing the feeding of the dogs. Two accused were identified in the case. The accused as well as the complainant live in the same society - Border Road Society in Dhanori area of Pune, according to the police.

On Sunday afternoon around 2:30pm, the complainant’s husband opposed the two people who allegedly gathered stray dogs and fed them meat on a regular basis. A fight broke out between the two and the complainant alleges that the two hit her husband.

A non-cognisable case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vishrantwadi police station.

