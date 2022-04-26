Scuffle between residents of Dhanori society over feeding stray dogs
PUNE A non-cognisable case was registered at Vishrantwadi police station after violence broke out between two groups - one of those feeding dogs and the other opposing them in Dhanori.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 28-year-old woman whose husband was among those opposing the feeding of the dogs. Two accused were identified in the case. The accused as well as the complainant live in the same society - Border Road Society in Dhanori area of Pune, according to the police.
On Sunday afternoon around 2:30pm, the complainant’s husband opposed the two people who allegedly gathered stray dogs and fed them meat on a regular basis. A fight broke out between the two and the complainant alleges that the two hit her husband.
A non-cognisable case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vishrantwadi police station.
Two flee with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from Sector-55 house
Two unidentified men allegedly decamped with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from a house at Sector-55 in Gurugram on Monday, when a resident of the house went out for an hour to bring the kids from school, said police on Monday. Anuradha Chaudhary (36) said the thieves were inside when she returned home with her children. The woman said the thieves ransacked the entire house, probably in search of keys of the almirah on the first floor.
NCW chief seeks report on Dausa gang-rape, to meet victim’s family soon
The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Rajasthan Director General of Police on the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case and are looking for three more, said Dausa superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta. Police said they went to her parents' house in Dausa on Sunday morning.
Health dept puts Lucknow at 13th spot due to improved health services
The latest rankings of UP health department for the month of March places the state capital in the 13th place against the 51st position it had in February. The advancement from 51st position to 13th in a month shows that health infrastructure has improved considerably in Lucknow. According to health officials, there are nine Rural Community Health Centres in Lucknow. There are about 30 primary health centres. There are eight urban community health centres.
SpiceJet to start Bhavnagar-Pune flight from May 5
PUNE With the Pune airport adding new destinations as part of its summer schedule, Bhavnagar is the latest to be added to the list. Flights to Bhavnagar are slated to start from May 5. Pune will also get additional flights to Ahmedabad. Currently, Pune is connected with 30 destinations with the latest addition being Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram. The passenger footfall is increasing at Pune airport and it is expected to cross pre-pandemic levels soon.
As Delhi swelters, local factors explain why some parts are hotter than others
The extreme heat seen in the Capital has been unusual in more ways than one, with Safdarjung, the base weather station for Delhi, already touching a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius this year on April 11 and 19. Safdarjung is rarely Delhi's hottest location. This difference in local temperatures can be pinned to a phenomenon called the urban heat island effect, Met officials said, although there are other factors at play as well.
