Seasonal mango sellers steal electronic gadgets worth ₹1.53 crore from Wagholi
The Pune police on Wednesday said that five persons who posed as mango sellers, stole phones and other electronic gadgets worth ₹1.53 crore. The police have arrested two, and the search of the other three is underway.
According to police officials, the accused who hail from Jharkhand and reside in Chakan, sold mangoes in summer. The incident occurred between July 23 and 25 at Sima warehouse, Kesanand road, Wagholi. The warehouse belongs to Pro Connect Supply Chain Solution Limited Company, which supplies various electronic gadgets across western Maharashtra.
The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Abujar Sheikh (20) and Abedar Mujuphul Sheikh (34) both from Sahebganj district, Jharkhand. The search for other accused- Sultan Abdul Sheikh (32), Abubakar Abhujar Sheikh (23) and Rabinul Muntu Sheikh (22) is underway.
According to officials, Sultan Abdul Sheikh (32) came to Pune during the summer and sold mangoes. While doind so, he conducted a recce of various warehouses. As the season ended, he called his aides from Jharkhand to execute his robbery plans.
The Lonikand police officials stated that police constables Sai Rokade and Kailas Salunkhe received a tip-off that five persons carrying weapons are attempting to rob a place near Khandoba Mal area of Lonikand. Acting on it, the police formed teams and arrested two, while three others fled.
It was only during the investigation that the police found their involvement in the robbery of phones and gadgets worth ₹1.53 crore from Wagholi. Police recovered 197 phones, three laptops, seven i Pads and other valuable electronic gadgets.
Gajanan Jadhav, assistant police inspector at Lonikand police station who is investigating the case said, “We are trying to get information about the other accused. The accused have been booked under sections related to robbery. We suspect that the three others may have fled to Bangladesh via West Bengal.”
A case under sections of 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prohibition order under Section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and relative sections of Arms Act has been registered at Lonikand police station and API Jadhav is investigating case further.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
