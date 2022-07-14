SEC allows PMC to publish ward-wise voters’ list till July 21
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday extended for the third time publishing of the final, ward-wise voters’ list. The civic body now has time till July 21 to publish the said list. The earlier deadline was July 16.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar wrote a letter to the state election commission, asking for an extension for publishing the ward-wise voters’ list. “Considering the physical verification and the monsoon season, we asked for more time from the election commission,” Kumar said. The PMC needs to visit the website in order to verify the voters, which will take time. Besides, the PMC has got more than 2,400 objections to the draft ward-wise voters’ list that was published earlier.
A source from the election office on condition of anonymity said, “Though the objections are only around 2,400, each application has a number of cases. At many places, voters are staying in one place while their names are appearing in another ward.”
Meanwhile, the buzz in political circles is that with yet another extension, civic elections are unlikely to take place immediately. It is felt that elections will take place only after the OBC reservation issue is sorted out.
Pune civic body to provide free booster doses at 68 centres
Over 5.9 million beneficiaries from Pune district are yet to take their Covid precaution dose, said health department officials. Of these are over 3.1 million beneficiaries are remaining in Pune city. Pune Municipal Corporation to provide 68 vaccination centres run by the health department for free booster dose. Precaution dose can be taken after six months or 26 weeks after the second dose of vaccine.
Potholes galore on new roads, PMC to take action against contractors
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to take action against contractors behind roads that were constructed just before the monsoon only to develop craters barely two months into the rainy season. With roads having been built under the main road department and the regional ward office, Additional municipal commissioner, Kunal Khemnar asked that a list be prepared of all such roads that were built before the rainy season only to develop potholes barely two months into the monsoon.
Pune’s monthly rainfall volume quota already covered as city sees third wettest July in past decade
With 15 days over in July, Pune has reported 279.3 mm rainfall, the third highest of the month since 2012. According to the India Meteorological Department, the highest monthly rainfall in Pune in the last decade was reported in 2019 at 377 mm. Till July 15, according to the weather department, Pune was expected to receive 73.8 mm rainfall while it received 279.3 mm.
Free Covid booster dose for all adults in Uttar Pradesh from Friday
Uttar Pradesh will start administering free booster doses of Covid vaccine to all adults at government vaccination centres from Friday. The Centre had on Wednesday announced that it will make Covid-19 vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. A total of 37,35,194 have also received precaution doses, according to the Cowin portal.
Ludhiana | 4 siblings booked for fraud, crime surfaced after 37 years
Four siblings have been booked after 37 years for formulating a fake land agreement (Vasika) of the government land. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, Daleep Kumar, Tulsi Muknma and Sudesh Kumar, are residents of Ludhiana. The complainant, sub-divisional magistrate (East) Gursimran Singh Dhillon, said the fraud came to light after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the administration to probe the matter while entertaining a petition.
