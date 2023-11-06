close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Security guard steals 3 Lakh from Pune motorcycle showroom

Security guard steals 3 Lakh from Pune motorcycle showroom

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 07, 2023 05:00 AM IST

The owner of a motorcycle showroom located on Fatima Nagar has filed a complaint with the Hadapsar police station, reporting an alleged theft of 3 lakh in cash from the showroom.

The owner of a motorcycle showroom located on Fatima Nagar has filed a complaint with the Hadapsar police station, reporting an alleged theft of 3 lakh in cash from the showroom.

The security guard, had been working at the showroom for several months and was entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the property during non-operational hours. However, it is alleged that the accused took advantage of his position and allegedly committed the theft. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident occurred on Friday night, with the primary suspect being the security guard assigned to the establishment.

According to the showroom manager, Izhar Kazi (30), resident of Rasta Peth Pune, the incident came to light when they discovered the missing cash during a routine inventory check on Saturday morning.

The accused has been identified as Pramod Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and was working as a security guard at the motorcycle showroom.

Police said, Kazi was handling responsibility of two showrooms including Shewalewadi and Fatima Nagar. As per the routine cash was collected and after required entries was submitted to accused who passed it to another employee Surajkumar who later submitted it to Fatima Nagar office to Kazi.

The security guard, had been working at the showroom for several months and was entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the property during non-operational hours. However, it is alleged that the accused took advantage of his position and allegedly committed the theft.

On Friday, after closure, all documents and cash of Shewalewadi office was handed over to accused to submit it to Fatima Nagar office, but accused fled with the cash.

Police officials have now launched an investigation into the matter. They are in the process of gathering evidence, including reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under sections of 381(theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

