Sena’s two-day convention at Kolhapur hails BJP’s works

Three of the six resolutions passed on the first day of Shiv Sena’s “Maha Adhiveshan” (convention) have applauded the works carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The six resolutions passed by the party, with the CM and 43 MLAs in attendance, include acknowledging the 10-year successful tenure of prime minister Narendra Modi. (HT PHOTO)

The two-day convention of Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde in Kolhapur on February 16 and 17 is to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The six resolutions passed by the party, with the CM and 43 MLAs in attendance, include acknowledging the 10-year successful tenure of prime minister Narendra Modi, rewarding results in the co-operative sector by BJP leader Amit Shah and the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple. The party also cleared a resolution to win all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The party members decided to help the Maha Yuti candidates in the Lok Sabha election and announced seven awards in the name of past Sena leaders.

Recently Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena had organised a two-day meeting at Nashik.

Shinde met various leaders of his party, and also those who are demanding reservation for Marathas.

Meanwhile, Manisha Kayande, Shiv Sena spokesperson, said that the first day of the meeting will deliberate on organisational issues, political issues and government workshops.

“On February 17, the second day of the convention, the election management training will be conducted by chief minister Eknath Shinde and will be concluded by the CM’s meeting in the evening. Ministers, MLAs, MPs and office-bearers of Shiv Sena will attend the session from all over the state. Shinde will also address a rally on the second day of the convention,” she said.