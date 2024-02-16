 Sena’s two-day convention at Kolhapur hails BJP’s works - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Sena’s two-day convention at Kolhapur hails BJP’s works

Sena’s two-day convention at Kolhapur hails BJP’s works

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 17, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The two-day convention of Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde in Kolhapur on February 16 and 17 is to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly polls

Three of the six resolutions passed on the first day of Shiv Sena’s “Maha Adhiveshan” (convention) have applauded the works carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The six resolutions passed by the party, with the CM and 43 MLAs in attendance, include acknowledging the 10-year successful tenure of prime minister Narendra Modi. (HT PHOTO)
The six resolutions passed by the party, with the CM and 43 MLAs in attendance, include acknowledging the 10-year successful tenure of prime minister Narendra Modi. (HT PHOTO)

The two-day convention of Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde in Kolhapur on February 16 and 17 is to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The six resolutions passed by the party, with the CM and 43 MLAs in attendance, include acknowledging the 10-year successful tenure of prime minister Narendra Modi, rewarding results in the co-operative sector by BJP leader Amit Shah and the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple. The party also cleared a resolution to win all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The party members decided to help the Maha Yuti candidates in the Lok Sabha election and announced seven awards in the name of past Sena leaders.

Recently Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena had organised a two-day meeting at Nashik.

Shinde met various leaders of his party, and also those who are demanding reservation for Marathas.

Meanwhile, Manisha Kayande, Shiv Sena spokesperson, said that the first day of the meeting will deliberate on organisational issues, political issues and government workshops.

“On February 17, the second day of the convention, the election management training will be conducted by chief minister Eknath Shinde and will be concluded by the CM’s meeting in the evening. Ministers, MLAs, MPs and office-bearers of Shiv Sena will attend the session from all over the state. Shinde will also address a rally on the second day of the convention,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On