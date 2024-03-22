Home / Cities / Pune News / Senate members miffed with SPPU administration

Senate members miffed with SPPU administration

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 23, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The Senate is the highest body of the university authority, and the varsity cannot implement the budget unless it is approved by the Senate

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) called for a senate meeting on March 23 in which the budget for 2024-25 will be presented for approval. However, many Senate members have complained that they received the 277-page document just a day before the meeting, giving them little time to study the contents before it is approved on Saturday.

Also, there is a tradition of submitting conspiracy notices around 8 days before presenting the budget. Therefore, many members of the SPPU Senate are unhappy with the functioning of the university. (HT PHOTO)
Also, there is a tradition of submitting conspiracy notices around 8 days before presenting the budget. Therefore, many members of the SPPU Senate are unhappy with the functioning of the university. (HT PHOTO)

The Senate is the highest body of the university authority, and the varsity cannot implement the budget unless it is approved by the Senate. Therefore, the members are expected to read the budget and suggest changes to it accordingly. Also, there is a tradition of submitting conspiracy notices around 8 days before presenting the budget. Therefore, many members of the SPPU Senate are unhappy with the functioning of the university.

“Some changes in the budget can be suggested after the discussion in the university authority board. It is practically impossible to study a 277-page budget in less than 2 days and attend the meeting for its approval,” said Senate member Dadabhau Shinlkar.

Another senate member, Ganpat Nangre said, “I did not get the hard copy of the budget till Thursday, and it would have been better if we had got it so that we would have studied,”

Vijay Khare, in-charge registrar, SPPU said, “According to the changed regulations, the university has sent all the information related to the Senate meeting to all the members at the scheduled time. The members have 2 days to give their recommendations on it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out