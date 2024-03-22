Senate members miffed with SPPU administration

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) called for a senate meeting on March 23 in which the budget for 2024-25 will be presented for approval. However, many Senate members have complained that they received the 277-page document just a day before the meeting, giving them little time to study the contents before it is approved on Saturday. Also, there is a tradition of submitting conspiracy notices around 8 days before presenting the budget. Therefore, many members of the SPPU Senate are unhappy with the functioning of the university. (HT PHOTO)

The Senate is the highest body of the university authority, and the varsity cannot implement the budget unless it is approved by the Senate. Therefore, the members are expected to read the budget and suggest changes to it accordingly. Also, there is a tradition of submitting conspiracy notices around 8 days before presenting the budget. Therefore, many members of the SPPU Senate are unhappy with the functioning of the university.

“Some changes in the budget can be suggested after the discussion in the university authority board. It is practically impossible to study a 277-page budget in less than 2 days and attend the meeting for its approval,” said Senate member Dadabhau Shinlkar.

Another senate member, Ganpat Nangre said, “I did not get the hard copy of the budget till Thursday, and it would have been better if we had got it so that we would have studied,”

Vijay Khare, in-charge registrar, SPPU said, “According to the changed regulations, the university has sent all the information related to the Senate meeting to all the members at the scheduled time. The members have 2 days to give their recommendations on it.”

