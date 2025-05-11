Menu Explore
Senior citizen cheated of 1 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 11, 2025 06:54 AM IST

The Khadki police have booked an unidentified person for cheating a sixty-three-year-old person from Bopodi for a sum of 1.04 lakh. The incident took place on May 9.

The incident took place on May 9. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the complaint, the accused duped the senior citizen at the ATM at Khadki Bazaar by snatching away his debit card.

The victim tried to remove cash from the ATM but was unsuccessful. The accused, who was standing behind him, offered assistance, which the victim rejected. Enraged over the act, the accused forcibly snatched away his ATM card and ran away from the spot. Later, he withdrew the said amount from different ATMs and cheated him.

The accused had peeped over his shoulder and memorised the ATM card PIN, which he later used to withdraw money, said police.

News / Cities / Pune / Senior citizen cheated of 1 lakh
