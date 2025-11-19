Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Senior citizen duped of 2.14 crore in ‘digital arrest’ fraud

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 04:10 am IST

The con occurred between October 29 and November 13 at the victim’s (name withheld to protect identity) flat in Jagdish Kunj, Nigdi Pradhikaran

A 70-year-old resident of Nigdi Pradhikaran was cheated of 2.14 crore in yet another case of ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud, the police said.

Upon realising that he had been cheated, the elderly man approached the police and filed a complaint on November 17. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Upon realising that he had been cheated, the elderly man approached the police and filed a complaint on November 17. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The con occurred between October 29 and November 13 at the victim’s (name withheld to protect identity) flat in Jagdish Kunj, Nigdi Pradhikaran. According to officials, the victim received a phone call from individuals posing as police officers. They said that 20 complaints had been received against the SIM card being used by the victim’s wife. The callers had got information regarding the bank accounts of the couple and even claimed that money from a banned organisation was received in the bank account used by the victim’s wife. Later, the cheats claimed that the victim’s wife was involved in a money laundering case and that she was being investigated for serious offences. The swindlers threatened the senior citizen with the ‘digital arrest’ of his wife and coerced him into transferring money to multiple accounts under the pretext of verifying his credentials and avoiding legal action. The police said that terrified by the threats, the victim broke his fixed deposits (FDs) and transferred 21,470,358 to various bank accounts provided by the accused. Upon realising that he had been cheated, the elderly man approached the police and filed a complaint on November 17.

Ravikiran Nale, senior police inspector at the cyber cell, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “To gain the confidence of the victim, the accused sent a pdf file naming senior police officers and threatened him with ‘digital arrest’ of his wife”. A case has been filed at the cyber police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad, under sections 205, 308(1), 316(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3) and 3(5) of the BNS and sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Pune / Senior citizen duped of 2.14 crore in ‘digital arrest’ fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 70-year-old man from Nigdi Pradhikaran was defrauded of ₹2.14 crore in a cyber scam involving fake police officers who threatened him with his wife's 'digital arrest' over alleged money laundering. The victim, coerced into transferring funds, filed a complaint after realizing the deception. Police are investigating the case under various legal provisions.