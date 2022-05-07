Senior citizens complain of health issues due to contaminated water supply at Bhonde Colony
PUNE At a time when many localities from the central parts of Pune are facing disrupted water supply, there was an additional problem of contaminated water supply at Bhonde Colony in Erandwane that the civic body has resolved on Saturday.
The problem persisted for more than a fortnight. The contaminated water has increased the illnesses in the locality, alleged residents claiming that many senior citizens have suffered from diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever, among other diseases.
According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, water was contaminated after it seeped from the leaked drainage pipeline and mixed with the waterline. This led to dirty water with a bad odour being supplied in the house taps though the problem was later addressed.
Aniruddha Pawaskar, superintending engineer water supply department, said, “It is difficult to find the source of contamination in an open area. We worked day and night. We have found the root cause of the problem and restored a clean drinking water supply.”
Vasudev Krishna Apte, a senior citizen in the area, said, “For the past few days, I have had diarrhoea, vomiting because of the bad water. My entire family is sick. My wife, son and brother too experienced similar symptoms. Many residents from various buildings in the locality have fallen sick. ”
Dr Sanjeevani S Puntambekar, who has been treating some of the patients, said, “I assigned them some basic medicines to provide relief. This has happened for the first time in years.”
Saheb Sheikh of Nabilal Constructions, the government contractor handling the pipeline system, said, “It took me five days to find out the root cause of the problem. It did turn out to be difficult because these pipes were constructed more than forty years ago.”
Vasudeva Krishna Apte, a resident of Bhonde Colony, said, “The issue is solved now and we are getting clean water supply from Saturday morning.”
The disrupted supply of water is one of the major civic issues faced by the citizens in the Deccan, and peth areas over the last few days as the civic body is laying a new line under its 24x7 equitable water supply scheme.
-
CM inaugurates ‘Water For All’ policy
Mumbai Ahead of the upcoming civic elections chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the ambitious 'Water for all' policy of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The policy aims towards providing water connection to unmapped settlements of Mumbai, which include slum clusters, Gaothan (erstwhile villages) and Koliwada (fishing villages) settlements, and illegal non-slum residential structures. Far, the civic body was not giving water connections to unauthorised or illegal structures.
-
Shiv Sena attacks PM on inflation and price hike
After a hike in the prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas cylinders from May 7, Shiv Sena taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party for their inaction and silence on soaring prices of essentials.
-
Uddhav Thackeray says he will ‘unmask’ his opponents on May 14 rally
Mumbai: Faced with stringent criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the last few weeks, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned that he will 'unmask his opponents' in the May 14 rally. Thackeray said, “ I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14.” Thackeray will hold his rally at Bandra Kurla Complex. After that, he will address another rally at Marathwada on June 8.
-
UP logs 264 new Covid cases, 1 death
Uttar Pradesh reported 264 new Covid cases and one death on Saturday, while only seven patients recovered in the past 24-hours. The total number of active Covid cases in the state has swelled to 2036, and the majority of them are in home isolation. In all, five patients recovered in one each in Jhansi and Sitapur, Gautam Budha Nagar, according to the data from the state health department. Sitapur reported one death.
-
Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas: DM assures help to solve all local issues in Mohanlalganj
District administration on Saturday observed 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' at Mohanlalganj tehsil here on Saturday. District magistrate Abhishek Prakash himself led the programme aimed to address the local issues and assured all possible help to the residents. “In the Samadhaan Diwas, we addressed the issues of the locals who approached us at the tehsil,” said district administration, Abhishek Prakash. Officials dealt with issues related to land disputes, welfare schemes and housing schemes at the event.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics