Serial killer molests minor, beaten to death by mob in Ahmednagar; two suspects detained

In an incident of vigilantism, a 58-year-old man, involved in four murder cases, was allegedly beaten to death by an angry mob in Sugaon Khurd village, Ahmednagar district, on Sunday. Police said they have detained two suspects in the case and have initiated a process to register an FIR. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

While the deceased Machindra alias Anna Vaidya was acquitted in all four murder cases by courts, the locals were furious against him for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old minor girl in the village on Sunday.

Police inspector Vijay Kare, at Akole police station, said, “Vaidya molested a minor girl in the village. The girl managed to escape and reached her house where Vaidya forcefully gained entry inside, beat her up and molested her. When we were busy shifting the girl to a nearby hospital the mob attacked Vaidya.”

Kare said, at around 8pm we received a call about the incident. “Our team rushed to the spot and arranged for an ambulance. We shifted Vaidya to a rural hospital. He was later referred to Sangamner hospital. While taking him there he died on the way.”

Police said they have detained two suspects in the case and have initiated a process to register an FIR.

According to police, Vaidya faced four murder cases in which all the victims were women, one of whom was his sister. Although the murders took place between 1996 and 2005, the cases were registered against Vaidya in 2005 when the police during their probe into Tarabai Raut’s killing suspected his involvement, leading to the registering of four separate FIRs.

Among the other murder victims for whom Vaidya faced murder trials were Pushpa Deshmukh, Shashikala Gorade (sister), and Kamal Kolhe.

Rakesh Ola, superintendent of Ahmednagar police, said, “Accused Vaidya was involved in multiple murder cases.”

Somnath Waghchoure, sub-division police officer, Sangamner, said, “As per records, Vaidya was involved in four murder cases and all the victims were women. But he was convicted in only one murder case and acquitted in other cases.’’

According to Waghchoure, Vaidya completed his imprisonment between 2005-2018 and was released in 2018.’’

According to Kare, initially, he was arrested in a cable theft case. During the investigation, police recovered four skeletons on his farm. In one of the murder cases, he was convicted and released in 2018.

He was residing in Sugaon Khurd village. His family was not happy with his behaviour and hence did not stay with him.

“All the murders were recorded before 2005 hence it is taking time to check the record,’’ said Kare.

As per initial post-mortem reports Vaidya died due to internal injuries to the vital organs.