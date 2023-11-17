Serum Institute founder Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest, undergoes angioplasty

Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman and managing director, Serum Institute of India (SII), suffered a mild cardiac arrest and was admitted at Ruby Hall Clinic on Friday early morning. Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman and managing director, Serum Institute of India, was admitted at Ruby Hall Clinic on Friday early morning. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“Cyrus Poonawalla suffered a mild heart attack on November 16, he was admitted at Ruby Hall on November 17 early morning. Poonawalla underwent an angioplasty under the supervision of Dr Purvez Grant, Dr CN Makhale, and Dr Abhijeet Khardekar and is recovering fast,” said Ali Daruwala, advisor, Ruby Hall Clinic, in a statement.

The condition of Poonawalla is stable and he will be discharged soon, said another hospital official.

In 1966 Cyrus Poonawalla founded SII to manufacture life-saving immuno-biologicals in India. Serum’s Covishield, the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, was the most widely used in India during the pandemic.