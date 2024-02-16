 Seven injured in accident near Pune’s Navale Bridge - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Seven injured in accident near Pune’s Navale Bridge

Seven injured in accident near Pune’s Navale Bridge

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2024 09:03 PM IST

The accident occurred when Satara-bound dumper carrying coal collided with a stationary private tourist bus from rear end, said police

At least seven people were injured after a dumper rammed a stationary private luxury bus from rear end on near Navale Bridge along Pune-Mumbai Expressway, at around 5.30am on Friday, said police.

Teams of police and fire brigade officials immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operation of the injured people. All injured were rushed to the hospital, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Teams of police and fire brigade officials immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operation of the injured people. All injured were rushed to the hospital, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the complaint filed by Mahesh Padeshwar (34) from Dharwad a case has been registered against dumper driver Zinhu Shivnath Mohanto from Raigad under sections of 279, 337, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184, 119/117 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Senior police inspector at Sinhagad road police station said, “The dumper driver Mohanto who was also injured in the accident has been booked in the incident.”

Teams of police and fire brigade officials immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operation of the injured people. All injured people were rushed to the hospital, said police.

The injured passengers have been identified as Rajani Vishwanath Math (36) from Bhalki in Bidar; Anjali Dhanraj Raiphale (19) from Sion Mumbai; Balaji Madhavrao Biradar (52) from Taloja in Navi Mumbai; Sangita Sunil Kumar Gudge (40) from Taloja , Navi Mumbai; Sharada Anil Reddy (70) from Rajola in Bidar; Ayan Rajshekhar Tuza (4) from Somatane Phata and Shivkumar Baburao Kamana (38) from Kamothe in Panvel.

Vehicular movement on the expressway was disturbed for some time, but due to efforts taken by police and other authorities, highway was cleared within half an hour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On