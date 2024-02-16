Seven injured in accident near Pune’s Navale Bridge

At least seven people were injured after a dumper rammed a stationary private luxury bus from rear end on near Navale Bridge along Pune-Mumbai Expressway, at around 5.30am on Friday, said police. Teams of police and fire brigade officials immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operation of the injured people. All injured were rushed to the hospital, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the complaint filed by Mahesh Padeshwar (34) from Dharwad a case has been registered against dumper driver Zinhu Shivnath Mohanto from Raigad under sections of 279, 337, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184, 119/117 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Senior police inspector at Sinhagad road police station said, “The dumper driver Mohanto who was also injured in the accident has been booked in the incident.”

The injured passengers have been identified as Rajani Vishwanath Math (36) from Bhalki in Bidar; Anjali Dhanraj Raiphale (19) from Sion Mumbai; Balaji Madhavrao Biradar (52) from Taloja in Navi Mumbai; Sangita Sunil Kumar Gudge (40) from Taloja , Navi Mumbai; Sharada Anil Reddy (70) from Rajola in Bidar; Ayan Rajshekhar Tuza (4) from Somatane Phata and Shivkumar Baburao Kamana (38) from Kamothe in Panvel.

Vehicular movement on the expressway was disturbed for some time, but due to efforts taken by police and other authorities, highway was cleared within half an hour.