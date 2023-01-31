Seven minors flee from observation home in Yerawada

Seven juveniles escaped from an observation home in Yerawada area, said police officials on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday morning. Seven juveniles in conflict with law (JCL) — under the age group of 16 to 18 escaped from the home. Parents of the minors were informed about the incident, said officials.

According to the complaint filed by the Santosh Kumbhar who is working as caretaker in observation home, on Monday at around 11:45 am, all minors were taken for various sessions scheduled in the observation home. At that time the minors used a ladder at the wall of western side of the observation home to fled from the observation home.

A case has been registered at Yerawada police station under sections of 363 and 224 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.