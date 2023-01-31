Home / Cities / Pune News / Seven minors flee from observation home in Yerawada

Seven minors flee from observation home in Yerawada

pune news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 10:41 PM IST

Seven juveniles escaped from an observation home in Yerawada area, said police officials on Tuesday

Seven juveniles escaped from an observation home in Yerawada area, said police officials on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Seven juveniles escaped from an observation home in Yerawada area, said police officials on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

Seven juveniles escaped from an observation home in Yerawada area, said police officials on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday morning. Seven juveniles in conflict with law (JCL) — under the age group of 16 to 18 escaped from the home. Parents of the minors were informed about the incident, said officials.

According to the complaint filed by the Santosh Kumbhar who is working as caretaker in observation home, on Monday at around 11:45 am, all minors were taken for various sessions scheduled in the observation home. At that time the minors used a ladder at the wall of western side of the observation home to fled from the observation home.

A case has been registered at Yerawada police station under sections of 363 and 224 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out