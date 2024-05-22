 Several areas in Pune to face water cuts on May 24 - Hindustan Times
Several areas in Pune to face water cuts on May 24

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2024 07:38 AM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned civil and electrical works at some water tanks and water treatment plants

Many parts of the city including Peth areas, Kothrud, Koregaon Park, Kharadi, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Bibvewadi, BT Kawade Road, Phursungi, Hadapsar, Solapur Road, and both Pune and Khadki cantonments will face water cuts on Friday, May 24.

Many parts of the city including Peth areas, Kothrud, Koregaon Park, Kharadi, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Bibvewadi, BT Kawade Road, Phursungi, Hadapsar, Solapur Road etc will face water cuts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nandkumar Jagtap, head, water department, issued a press note and said, “As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned civil and electrical works at some water tanks and water treatment plants, several areas will not get water supply on Friday.”

Aundh, Bopodi, Pune University, Law College, Karve Road, Himali Society. Pashan, Bhugaon, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony and Sus Road will also face water cuts, including other areas.

Follow Us On