Several areas in Pune to face water cuts on May 24

Many parts of the city including Peth areas, Kothrud, Koregaon Park, Kharadi, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Bibvewadi, BT Kawade Road, Phursungi, Hadapsar, Solapur Road, and both Pune and Khadki cantonments will face water cuts on Friday, May 24. Many parts of the city including Peth areas, Kothrud, Koregaon Park, Kharadi, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Bibvewadi, BT Kawade Road, Phursungi, Hadapsar, Solapur Road etc will face water cuts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nandkumar Jagtap, head, water department, issued a press note and said, “As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned civil and electrical works at some water tanks and water treatment plants, several areas will not get water supply on Friday.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aundh, Bopodi, Pune University, Law College, Karve Road, Himali Society. Pashan, Bhugaon, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony and Sus Road will also face water cuts, including other areas.