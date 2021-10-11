Several Pune-Solapur trains cancelled, diverted and short terminated

PUNE The Central Railway (CR) has cancelled, diverted and short terminated several trains on the Pune-Solapur railway route due to the ongoing doubling work between Bhalwani-Bhigwan in the Solapur division up to October 28. This includes the daily Pune- Solapur-Pune daily special train. Apart from that several other trains have been either diverted or short terminated from Pune railway division.

Passengers are requested to note the diversion and cancellations and visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for more details. They are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure work.

“I regularly travel to Pune from Solapur for my business related work and our daily special train is our main mode of transport. And now suddenly they are cancelling it for almost a month. Travelling will be problem for thousands of passengers between the two cities,” said Shailesh Kshirsagar.

Trains diverted

1) 01201 LTT-Madurai weekly special JCO 20.10.2021 and 27.10.2021 diverted via Roha-Madgaon-Mangaluru Jn-Shoranur-Palakkad-Erode-Tiruchchirappalli Jn.

2) 01202 Madurai-LTT weekly special JCO 22.10.2021 diverted via Tiruchchirappalli Jn. -Erode-Palakkad-Shoranur-Mangaluru Jn. -Madgaon-Roha

3) 02882 Bhubaneshwar-Pune weekly special JCO 19.10.2021 and 26.10.2021 diverted via Wadi-Solapur-Kurduwadi-Miraj-Pune

4) 02881 Pune-Bhubaneshwar weekly special JCO 21.10.2021 diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduwadi-Solapur

5) 06340 Nagercoil-CSMT Mumbai Special (four days a week) JCO from

18.10.2021 to 26.10.2021 diverted via Dindigul-Namakkal-Erode-Palakkad-Shoranur-Mangaluru Jn-Madgaon-Roha-Panvel-Thane

6) 06339 CSMT Mumbai-Nagercoil Special (four days a week) JCO from

19.10.2021 to 27.10.2021 diverted via Thane-Panvel-Roha-Madgaon-Mangaluru Jn-Shoranur-Palakkad-Erode-Namakkal-Dindigul

7) 06352 Nagercoil-CSMT Mumbai Speical (Bi-weekly) JCO 21.10.2021 and 24.10.2021 diverted via Tiruchchirappalli-Erode-Palakkad-Shoranur-Mangaluru Jn-Madgaon-Roha-Panvel-Thane

8) 06351 CSMT Mumbai-Nagercoil Special (Bi-weekly) JCO from 18.10.2021 to 25.10.2021 diverted via Thane-Panvel-Roha-Madgaon-Mangaluru Jn-Shoranur-Palakkad-Erode-Tiruchchirappalli

9) 08520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Special JCO from 18.10.2021 to 28.10.2021 diverted via LTT-Igatpuri-Manmad-Nanded-Nizamabad-Secunderabad

10) 08519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Special JCO from 18.10.2021 to 26.10.2021 diverted via Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Nanded-Manmad-Igatpuri-LTT

11) 01017 LTT-Karaikkal weekly special JCO 16.10.2021 and 23.10.2021 diverted via Pune-Miraj-Hubballi-Yasvantpur-Jolarpettai Jn.-Katpadi-Vellore-Villupuram

12) 01018 Karaikkal-LTT weekly special JCO 18.10.2021 and 25.10.2021 diverted via Villupuram-Vellore-Katpadi-Jolarpettai Jn-Yasvantpur-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune

13) 07221 Kakinada Port-LTT special (biweekly) JCO from 16.10.2021 to 23.10.2021 diverted via Solapur-Kurduwadi-Miraj-Pune

14) 07222 LTT-Kakinada Port special (biweekly) JCO from 17.10.2021 to 24.10.2021 diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduwadi-Solapur

Trains cancelled

1) 01139 CSMT-Gadag special JCO from 14.10.2021 to 27.10.2021

2) 01140 Gadag-CSMT special JCO from 15.10.2021 to 28.10.2021

3) 02116 Solapur-CSMT special JCO from 17.10.2021 to 27.10.2021

4) 02115 CSMT-Solapur special JCO from 18.10.2021 to 28.10.2021

5) 02207 CSMT-Latur special (4 days a week) JCO from 18.10.2021 to 26.10.2021

6) 02208 Latur-CSMT special (4 days a week) JCO from 19.10.2021 to 27.10.2021

7) 02043 CSMT-Bidar special (triweekly) JCO from 20.10.2021 to 23.10.2021

8) 02044 Bidat-CSMT special (triweekly) JCO from 21.10.2021 to 24.10.2021

9) 07614 Nanded-Panvel special JCO from 14.10.2021 to 27.10.2021

10) 07613 Panvel-Nanded special JCO from 15.10.2021 to 28.10.2021

11) 07014 Hyderabad-Hadapsar special (triweekly) JCO from 18.10.2021 to 28.10.2021

12) 07013 Hadapsar-Hyderabad special (triweekly) JCO from 19.10.2021 to 29.10.2021

13) 01157/01158 Pune-Solapur-Pune daily special upto 28.10.2021

14) 06237 Mysuru-Sainagar Shirdi weekly special JCO 18.10.2021 and 25.10.2021

15) 06238 Sainagar Shirdi-Mysuru weekly special JCO 19.10.2021 and 26.10.2021

Short termination

1) 01302 KSR Bengaluru-CSMT special JCO from 17.10.2021 to 27.10.2021 will terminate at Solapur

2) 01301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru special JCO from 18.10.2021 to 28.10.2021 will originate from Solapur