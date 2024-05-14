 SGH stops issuing disability certificates - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SGH stops issuing disability certificates

ByVicky Pathare
May 14, 2024 08:44 AM IST

SGH and BJMC have stopped issuing disability certificates citing technical glitches in the central government’s website for registration of PwDs

Pune: Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) have stopped issuing disability certificates citing technical glitches in the central government’s website for registration of persons with disabilities (PwDs). With no clear directions from the Centre, the hospital authorities are unable to tell when the service will resume, said officials on Sunday.

Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) have stopped issuing disability certificates citing technical glitches in the central government’s website for registration of persons with disabilities (PwDs). (HT FILE)
Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) have stopped issuing disability certificates citing technical glitches in the central government’s website for registration of persons with disabilities (PwDs). (HT FILE)

Hence, PwDs are unable to get certificates.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The central government’s website is down since May 1,” said Dr Vinayak Kale, dean, BJMC and SGH.

According to officials, PwDs have to register on the government portal with the unique disability identity (UDID) Card details and get hospital information and appointment to visit. After medical examination and evaluation, the details are uploaded by doctors on the portal before disability certificates are issued to them. At SGH, the service is available on three days—Monday, Wednesday and Friday and around 450 PwDs visit the hospital every week to get the certificates.

Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent, SGH, said, “As the portal is run by the central government, we cannot comment on when it will be functional again. The hospital and PwDs have observed the issue since May 1. As SGH has several medical specialties many PwDs visit for certificates and evaluation. We urge them to contact us before coming to the hospital to avoid inconvenience.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / SGH stops issuing disability certificates

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On