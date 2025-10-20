Shaniwarwada row: NCP’s Thombare demands FIR against BJP’s Kulkarni

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Thombare on Monday demanded that police register a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Medha Kulkarni for allegedly creating tensions between Hindus and Muslims over Shaniwarwada row.

The controversy erupted after videos showing women offering namaz in Shaniwarwada premises went viral on social media. Following the incident, right-wing activists, along with Kulkarni, staged an agitation at the fort on Sunday, demanding that a grave located inside the historic fort area be removed from the premises.

Despite the NCP being an alliance partner of the BJP in Maharashtra, Thombare strongly condemned Kulkarni’s actions.

“Kulkarni is diverting the issue and creating tensions between the two communities. I demand that a police case be filed against her,” Thombare said.

She added that the grave had existed at Shaniwarwada for decades. “The grave has been there in the premises for several years. Offering prayers is not a crime, but an unnecessary controversy has been created,” she said.

Thombare further clarified that her protest was directed at Kulkarni’s actions, not against the BJP as a party.

“I am not agitating against the BJP but Kulkarni. Our leaders should counsel her. Our party believes in the principles of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar, and we respect the Constitution,” she added.

Kulkarni, meanwhile, said, “The site is not just a historical place but it is a pride of Maratha history. Nobody can be involved in any such kind of act which hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community.”

Following the incident, the Pune police deployed additional personnel and maintained tight security around Shaniwarwada to prevent any untoward situation.