Sharad Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal & Dilip Walse-Patil likely to share dais in Pune today

Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and his former colleagues Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse-Patil [now with NCP (Ajit Pawar)] are set to share the stage at a programme organised in Chakan, Pune district, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule on Friday. This is the first time the trio will share the dais since the split in the NCP earlier this year. (FILE PHOTO)

The event, organised by Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, will take place at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) premises in Chakan. “All these leaders will be attending the programme at Chakan to unveil the statues of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule,” Kolhe said.

This is the first time the trio will share the dais since the split in the NCP earlier this year. Interestingly, the gathering of the three leaders comes at a time when Bhujbal has openly expressed his disappointment over deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar excluding him from the cabinet, and amid growing clamour for the two factions of the NCP to reunite.

Over the past few weeks, Bhujbal has openly criticised Ajit Pawar for sidelining him in decision-making and has even met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Asked if any decision has been taken on his inclusion in the cabinet after the meeting with Fadnavis, Bhujbal on Thursday said, “There was no discussion about ministerial berth. Whatever was discussed with Fadnavis has already been shared with the media.”

“I will be going to Naigaon tomorrow morning and the chief minister and other leaders will also be attending the programme to commemorate Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary. In the afternoon, the statues of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule will be unveiled in Chakan where Sharad Pawar and me will be present,” Bhujbal told the media on Thursday. He also said that if Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar come together, it will be a good thing and that his wishes are with them.

During the recently concluded state assembly elections, Sharad Pawar had launched direct attacks on his former colleagues, including Walse-Patil, alleging strained relations. Walse-Patil could not be contacted to confirm his participation in the Chakan programme but his supporters said that he might attend it.

Meanwhile, the Friday event has raised eyebrows in political circles. Recently, Supriya Sule had indirectly extended an olive branch to Bhujbal, inviting him to rejoin Sharad Pawar’s faction. Simultaneously, leaders from Ajit Pawar’s camp have refrained from making any comments against Sharad Pawar, with many publicly calling for reconciliation between the two factions.