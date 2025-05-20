Menu Explore
Sharad Pawar offers to mediate in Purandar airport land row

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2025 06:02 AM IST

Pawar said that the land in question had become fertile thanks to a lift irrigation scheme initiated during his term as chief minister

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday expressed support for the proposed Purandar international airport but acknowledged the concerns of farmers unwilling to part with their land. He said he would attempt to find a solution by calling a meeting with local representatives, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and the Chief Minister.

On Sunday, villagers opposing the project met Pawar in Pune, raising issues of inadequate compensation, environmental concerns, and fear of displacement. (HT)
Pawar said that the land in question had become fertile thanks to a lift irrigation scheme initiated during his term as chief minister. “The land is now suitable for horticulture and sugarcane. Farmers naturally don’t want to give it up. I hope a consensus can be reached while preserving the interests of this irrigated region,” he said.

On Sunday, villagers opposing the project met Pawar in Pune, raising issues of inadequate compensation, environmental concerns, and fear of displacement. According to one farmer, Pawar contacted Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is also Pune’s guardian minister, to discuss the situation.

On May 3, violence broke out during drone surveys in seven villages shortlisted for the project. More than 25 policemen and several villagers were injured in the clashes. Following the violence, Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured farmers and villagers that the government is open to dialogue and committed to addressing their concerns. He, however, made it clear that the state is firm on building the airport at Purandar and a policy decision has already been taken in this regard.

