Sharad Pawar seeks probe into Pune APMC board

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday wrote to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding an inquiry into the functioning of the director board of the Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) and strict action against those found guilty. In his letter, Pawar stated that he had received several complaints regarding the Gultekdi-based market yard. With Pawar himself taking up the issue, officials said the government is likely to take a serious view of the matter. (HT)

“There are various allegations against the sitting directors, and some of the complaints are serious. NCP MP Supriya Sule and party spokesperson Vikas Lavande had earlier raised similar concerns,” the letter said.

The state government has already constituted a five-member committee to probe 52 charges related to corruption, misgovernance, and procedural violations. With Pawar himself taking up the issue, officials said the government is likely to take a serious view of the matter.

The Pune APMC is currently dominated by leaders aligned with Ajit Pawar. Recently, Lavande alleged financial irregularities, claiming some directors had encroached upon APMC land and leased it out illegally. Questions have also been raised over tenders floated by the existing board, which sections of the market committee opposed.

The controversy has not been limited to opposition parties. BJP leader and minister of state (MoS) for urban development Madhuri Misal has also raised objections against the Pune APMC directors and earlier demanded action against them.