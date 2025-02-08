Sharad Pawar supporter held for making derogatory post

Pandharpur police have arrested Amarjeet Patil, a supporter of senior leader Sharad Pawar and member of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, said officials on Friday. The arrest comes after a complaint was filed against Patil by Suraj Madhukar Sarvade, 35, of Takali Road in Pandharpur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrest comes after a complaint was filed against Patil by Suraj Madhukar Sarvade, 35, of Takali Road in Pandharpur. In his complaint, Sarvade stated that on Thursday he found a social media post of Patil that mentioned derogatory comments about a particular community.

The case against Patil was registered on Thursday.

Vishwajeet Ghodke, inspector, Pandharpur Police Station, said, “We have arrested Patil based on the complaint and produced him in the court on Friday. The court granted him police custody.”

Pandharpur police have filed a case under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3(1) (U) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (POA Act).