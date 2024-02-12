Sharad Pawar targets BJP, says its leaders don’t face ED action

PUNE Senior leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday alleged that no Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has faced action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since the party has been in power. Pawar senior’s grand nephew and his party’s legislator Rohit Pawar was recently summoned by the ED for questioning as part of an alleged money laundering probe. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking in Pune on Sunday, Pawar claimed that misuse of power is evident when anyone opposes the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, they face ED action.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“The ED has conducted investigations across the country, with 6,000 cases registered from 2005 to 2023. But, substantial findings were obtained in 25 cases, and 85 per cent of the cases involved political leaders from the opposition,” Pawar said to a question on probe by central agency.

Pawar senior’s grand nephew and his party’s legislator Rohit Pawar was recently summoned by the ED for questioning as part of an alleged money laundering probe.

“Since the BJP has been in power (from 2014), no leader from the party has faced action from the ED. Moreover, investigations against BJP leaders were halted after the party came to power,” said Pawar.

On the Election Commission of India recently recognising the faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar as the ‘real’ NCP and allotting the party’s poll symbol ‘clock’ to his group, Sharad Pawar said people will not support such a decision.

Thoughts and ideology are more important than any symbol, Pawar said.

“The EC’s decision is surprising. Our political party was given to other people, such a situation was never witnessed in the country. I believe that people will not support such a decision. We will have a discussion on the new name and symbol on Monday,” he said.

Ajit walked away with a majority NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly in July last year and joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

The EC has allotted ‘Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar’ as the party name for the group led by Sharad Pawar.

On seat-sharing talks for the upcoming elections, Pawar said, “Talks are underway on seat-sharing with the (Prakash Ambedkar-led) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.”