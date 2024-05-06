Sharad Pawar unwell, all programmes cancelled for two days 

Hours after holding a rally on the final day of campaigning for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening reported unwell. Following reports of Pawar being unwell, NCP has cancelled all his events scheduled for the next two days. Prashant Jagtap, NCP Pune city president said the doctors have suggested two to three days of rest to Pawar, who will be staying at his residence in Baramati. (HT PHOTO)

As per the party officials Pawar has scheduled two rallies on Monday—Shirur constituency for NCP(SP) Amol Kolhe, while the other rally was scheduled for Ahmednagar candidate Nilesh Lanke. However, both rallies now stand cancelled. So far, Sharad Pawar has held over 50 public rallies across Maharashtra after the elections were declared.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP Pune city president said the doctors have suggested two to three days of rest to Pawar, who will be staying at his residence in Baramati.