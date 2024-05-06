 Sharad Pawar unwell, all programmes cancelled for two days  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sharad Pawar unwell, all programmes cancelled for two days 

ByVicky Pathare 
May 06, 2024 06:32 AM IST

As per the party officials Pawar has scheduled two rallies on Monday—Shirur constituency for NCP(SP) Amol Kolhe, while the other rally was scheduled for Ahmednagar candidate Nilesh Lanke

Hours after holding a rally on the final day of campaigning for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening reported unwell. Following reports of Pawar being unwell, NCP has cancelled all his events scheduled for the next two days.  

Prashant Jagtap, NCP Pune city president said the doctors have suggested two to three days of rest to Pawar, who will be staying at his residence in Baramati.  (HT PHOTO)
Prashant Jagtap, NCP Pune city president said the doctors have suggested two to three days of rest to Pawar, who will be staying at his residence in Baramati.  (HT PHOTO)

As per the party officials Pawar has scheduled two rallies on Monday—Shirur constituency for NCP(SP) Amol Kolhe, while the other rally was scheduled for Ahmednagar candidate Nilesh Lanke. However, both rallies now stand cancelled. So far, Sharad Pawar has held over 50 public rallies across Maharashtra after the elections were declared.  

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Prashant Jagtap, NCP Pune city president said the doctors have suggested two to three days of rest to Pawar, who will be staying at his residence in Baramati. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Sharad Pawar unwell, all programmes cancelled for two days 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On