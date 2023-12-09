She dedicated her life to nurture kids for a better future

Shobha Bhagwat, a distinguished figure in the field of child psychology, an acclaimed author and founder-director of Garware Bal Bhavan, breathed her last on Friday. She was 76. Bhagwat’s iterary contributions include a repertoire of books, primarily focused on children, where she delved into the intricacies of parenting. (HT PHOTO)

She is survived by her son, daughter, and grandchildren. Her daughter is painter Abha Bhagwat.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Through her extensive body of work, Shobha highlighted that parenting is not just an instinct but a science, an art, and a continuous joyous study. Through Garware Bal Bhavan in Pune, she played a pivotal role in introducing and nurturing the concept of holistic child development.

Her literary contributions include a repertoire of books, primarily focused on children, where she delved into the intricacies of parenting. Shobha’s insights into the complexities of parenting resonated with many.

She notable books for children include “Aapna Moolam”, “Gamatjatra”, “Garana Rain”, “Bahurup Gandhi”, “Mool Naam Sundar Kodam” and “Vishwa Awana Kuttam”.

She spearheaded the parenting movement and actively engaged in teachers’ training, leaving an enduring impact on educational practices. Her advocacy extended to working for child rights, emphasising the importance of a nurturing environment for the holistic development of child.

“She was a senior Marathi writer and activist. She was also a former trustee and writer of Miloon Saryajani magazine. She passed away after a long illness and will always be with us through her writings,” said Geetali VM, editor, Miloon Saryajani.

Shyamala Vanarase, who has been associated with Bhagwat for a long time, said, “The pain is beyond words. Since the beginning of Bal Bhavan and even before that, I was associated with her. We have also worked for Palak-Shikshka Sangh. The concept of Bal Bhavan was introduced by her. She strongly advocated child rights, that included learning for children without any pressure or burden. She also trained many teachers to provide education for children. She not only founded Bal Bhavan, but also ran the institution for around 30 years in a transparent way. She never compromised on her beliefs and never allowed politics to run the institution.”