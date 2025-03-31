Shirdi Airport begins night landing operations

Night landing operations commenced at Shirdi Airport on Sunday, coinciding with the occasion of Gudi Padwa. The first night flight, an IndiGo aircraft from Hyderabad, touched down at 9:21 pm on Sunday, marking the official launch of this long-awaited facility. Shirdi, a major pilgrimage destination, witnesses a high influx of devotees from across the country. (HT PHOTO)

Though the directorate general of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted approval for night landings on February 16, 2023, it took over two years to implement the necessary infrastructure and security measures before operations could begin.

Welcoming the milestone, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Night landings start at Shirdi Airport - On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) greeted and welcomed the passengers of the first night flight as IndiGo landed from Hyderabad at 9:21 pm, marking a historic milestone for Maharashtra’s aviation sector. This is a big leap, enhancing ease for passengers and connectivity for Shri Sai Baba devotees worldwide.”

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also hailed the development, saying, “The launch of night landing at Shirdi Airport will significantly increase the number of devotees visiting the holy town. It will also boost industrial growth in the region, positively impacting the local economy. This is a major milestone not only for Shirdi but also for Ahilyanagar and the surrounding districts.”

In 2022, a team of DGCA officials inspected Shirdi Airport to assess the readiness of night landing facilities and security arrangements. Following a detailed evaluation, a report was submitted to the DGCA headquarters, and approval was granted in February 2023.

Shirdi, a major pilgrimage destination, witnesses a high influx of devotees from across the country. Currently, over 15 flights operate daily from Shirdi Airport to key cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Chennai.

Passengers onboard the inaugural night flight expressed their happiness over the new facility.

“Earlier, Shirdi only had daytime flights. Now that night flights have started, it will be much more convenient for passengers travelling regularly to Shirdi,” said a woman passenger from the IndiGo flight.

With night landing operations now in place, Shirdi Airport is set to enhance connectivity, facilitate smoother travel for pilgrims, and support regional economic growth, said an MADC official.