Shiv Sena protests against PMC, BJP over poor pre-monsoon works

The local unit of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), alleging poor execution of pre-monsoon works despite heavy expenditure. Though the protest targeted the PMC administration, it carries political significance as the BJP and Shiv Sena are alliance partners in the state government. The BJP currently controls the civic administration in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The protest, led by Shiv Sena leader Nana Bhangire outside the PMC headquarters, turned tense after party workers climbed the entrance gate and attempted to enter the civic building, prompting security personnel to shut all gates as a precaution.

Protesters alleged that despite spending more than ₹1,000 crore on pre-monsoon works, several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging after the first showers.

“The municipal administration has spent more than ₹1,000 crore on pre-monsoon works. Despite this huge expenditure, the first rain exposed the poor quality of work as waterlogging was reported from several locations,” Bhangire said.

He demanded an audit of the expenditure and questioned whether the funds had been wasted or misused.

“The administration must explain why waterlogging occurred despite such large spending. The money has either gone down the drain or there has been corruption in the works,” he alleged.

Though the protest targeted the PMC administration, it carries political significance as the BJP and Shiv Sena are alliance partners in the state government. The BJP currently controls the civic administration in Pune.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the last municipal elections separately after failing to reach a seat-sharing agreement.

During the protest, Shiv Sena workers also raised slogans against alleged corruption in the pre-monsoon works and criticised the ruling party.

Bhangire defended the agitation, saying the party’s priority was public interest. “Though we are alliance partners, our commitment is towards citizens. There is nothing wrong in protesting over civic issues. We will also inform our leader Eknath Shinde about the situation in PMC,” he said.