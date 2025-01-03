Shiv Sena stakes claim on 50 seats for upcoming municipal elections

As five Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) corporates are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena leaders, led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, have asked for more seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for upcoming municipal corporations. We demand that wherever Shiv Sena contested the election at last time, the same seats we should get, said a Sena leader. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nana Bhangire, city unit president of Shiv Sena, on Thursday, said, “We have already started preparations for the municipal elections. We have demanded 40 to 50 seats in Mahayuti.”

“We demand that wherever Shiv Sena contested the election at last time, the same seats we should get.”

Five Sena corporators, Vishal Dhanwade, Bala Oswal, Sangeeta Thosal, Pallavi Javale, and Prachi Alhat, are set to join the BJP and have met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP did not inform the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) about the decision, alleged leaders.