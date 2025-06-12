Shiv Sena to contest all seats in civic polls despite Mahayuti alliance 

The Shiv Sena, led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, has announced its intention to contest all seats in the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, regardless of the status of the Mahayuti alliance with the BJP and NCP. Ravindra Dhangekar, the newly appointed Pune chief of Shiv Sena made the announcement during an interaction with the media. (HT)

Ravindra Dhangekar, the newly appointed Pune chief of Shiv Sena made the announcement during an interaction with the media.

“Recently, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and Industries Minister Uday Samant conducted a review of the party’s preparations in Pune. We urged them to allow us to contest all seats, as the party is rapidly expanding in the city,” Dhangekar said.

He added, “We are unclear about the status of the Mahayuti at the municipal level. Rather than wait, we have begun preparations to field candidates in all wards. The response from the public has been encouraging, and several current and former corporators are in touch with us and looking to join.”

Dhangekar, who previously contested against the BJP in Kasba Assembly constituency and had strained relations with the party, joined Shiv Sena after losing in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Despite his former rivalry with the BJP, he was appointed Pune city chief by Shinde—a move seen as strategic and intentional.

Traditionally, Shiv Sena has had a limited base in Pune, but the party is now banking on attracting disgruntled leaders from other parties who are unlikely to receive election tickets from their ranks.