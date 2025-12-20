Shiv Sena (UBT) agitates against BJP over Shiv Srushti

PUNE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray/UBT) on Friday agitated against the Bharatiya Janata Party at Peshwe Park over the incomplete Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial lying in the garden gathering dust. The Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that local BJP corporators did not disburse adequate funds to complete Shiv Srushti due to which it has been lying idle for the last nine years. Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday agitated against the Bharatiya Janata Party at Peshwe Park over the incomplete Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial lying in the garden gathering dust. (HT)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Ashok Harnawal said, “When I was a corporator in 2016, I allotted ₹95 lakh for this project. Almost all the work was completed and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) spent about ₹1.5 crore on this. Later however, I was defeated in the 2017 elections by a BJP corporator who won from the Sarasbaug area. They (BJP) did not support completion of the memorial.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Gajanan Thatkude said, “The Shiv Srushti project is lying idle and gathering dust. Only because we warned of an agitation, the PMC administration cleaned the Shiv Srushti.”

A Shiv Sena (UBT) member on condition of anonymity said, “The BJP has always disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Our intention behind Shiv Srushti was to educate the new generation as a large number of children visit Saras Baug and Peshwe Park…”