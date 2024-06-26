Shiv Sena (UBT) protests Indrayani River pollution at MPCB office

Amid concerns over pollution in the Indrayani River, Shiv Sena (UBT) activists from across the city staged a Palkhi protest at the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) office on June 26. As part of the protest, party activists led a symbolic Palkhi procession of the water from the Indrayani River. They raised slogans against the chief minister, deputy chief ministers, and chairman of the MPCB for neglecting pollution in the river. Children too participated in the protest as young Warkaris. They raised slogans against the chief minister, deputy chief ministers, and chairman of the MPCB for neglecting pollution in the river. (HT PHOTO)

Anant Gharat, publicity head of Shiv Sena (UBT), said, “The Indrayani River holds a place of honour in Hinduism; lakhs of pilgrims come from Maharashtra and Karnataka on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Pollution in the Indrayani River has been discussed for decades and despite many agitations in the past, the river remains polluted. The board officials have failed to curb river pollution in Pune.”

“We have been corresponding with the MPCB over the river pollution issue since last year but no changes have been seen. The ruling party too is not taking cognisance of the issue. A few days ago, the media raised the issue and the administration is now being seen as doing some work,” Gharat said.

Sanjay More, city chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), said, “The devotees gather for the Palkhi procession in Dehu and Alandi and other such places to take a dip in the river or drink the river water as they believe it is sacred. However at most places, the river water is way below drinking standards, and the administration and the ruling party are playing with the health of these devotees and hence, we demand immediate action on this.”

As part of the protest, an application was submitted to Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, demanding immediate action for prevention of river water pollution.

On his part, Andhale said, “The board in its capacity has been taking all the necessary action to prevent water pollution in the rivers as well as natural water bodies. We have been issuing directions to local bodies that are primarily responsible for preventing the discharge of untreated sewage into rivers and other water bodies. We will continue to do whatever is possible in our jurisdiction.”