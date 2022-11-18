Home / Cities / Pune News / Shiv Srushti opening on hold as Amit Shah cancels Pune tour

Shiv Srushti opening on hold as Amit Shah cancels Pune tour

Published on Nov 18, 2022 11:10 PM IST

Shah was scheduled to visit Pune on Sunday, November 20 to inaugurate the first phase of Shiv Srushti at Ambegaon

The inauguration of Shiv Srushti has been deferred to next month as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Pune tour was postponed. (FILE PHOTO)
The inauguration of Shiv Srushti has been deferred to next month as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Pune tour was postponed. (FILE PHOTO)
The inauguration of Shiv Srushti has been deferred to next month as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Pune tour was postponed.

Shah was scheduled to visit Pune on Sunday, November 20 to inaugurate the first phase of Shiv Srushti at Ambegaon, a dream project of the late Babasaheb Purandare.

Confirming the development, Maharaja Shivchatrapati Pratishtan’s trustee Jagdish Kadam said, “Due to unavoidable reasons, the tour of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been postponed. Now the inauguration programme would take place next month as he promised to give a new date.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MP Udayanraje Bhosale, Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha were also invited to the event.

