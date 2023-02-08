Shivaji Nagar police recover 15 mobiles worth 2.5 lakh

PUNE: A team of Shivajinagar police recovered 15 mobile phones worth ₹2.5 lakh from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and various districts of Maharashtra.

According to police information, all mobile phone theft complaints have been updated on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system. Where the respective police station takes the lead and begins the investigation.

As per orders from senior officials, Shivaji Nagar Senior Police Inspector (SPI) Arvind Mane assembled a team of officers to recover these stolen handsets.

Mane stated that they contacted service providers to obtain technical information about the mobile handset and that after conducting a technical analysis, they traced the contact number and location of the mobile users.

The majority of the handsets were discovered in Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

When contacted by the respective mobile handset user, police encountered a language barrier because most people spoke in the local language. Adesh Chalwadi, a police officer who speaks all of these languages, advised mobile users to return their handsets to the address he provided or face further police action.

Similarly, police have recovered 15 mobile handsets worth ₹2.5 lakh from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.