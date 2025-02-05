Shivajinagar, and Deccan areas to face power cuts on Thursday  

As per the statement issued by MSETCL, as part of the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro construction, MSETCL is carrying out work on 132 KV underground power lines in the area
The electricity supply in Shivajinagar, Deccan, and surrounding areas will be temporarily shut on Thursday, February 6 between 8 am to 4 pm due to essential electrical work for Pune Metro line-3 and Maharashtra State Transmission Company Limited’s high-voltage power lines.
As per the statement issued by MSETCL, as part of the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro construction, MSETCL is carrying out work on 132 KV underground power lines in the area. To complete this task, the power supply to three major high-voltage substations—Ganeshkhind, Chinchwad, and GKRS Kothrud—will be turned off. This will also impact several Mahavitaran substations, leading to power cuts in multiple areas.
Affected areas:
Shivajinagar & Deccan: Janglee Maharaj Road, Ghole Road, FC Road, Apte Road, Modern College, Pulachi Wadi, District Court, Kamgar Putla, Sancheti Hospital
Aundh & nearby areas: Siddharthnagar, Parihar Chowk, Bremen Chowk, Sanghvi Road, Thorat Chowk, Om Super Market
Model Colony: Deep Bungalow Area, Wadarwadi, Gokhalenagar, Vetalbaba Chowk, Mangalwadi, Senapati Bapat Road, Chafekar Nagar, Range Hills Road, Kakade Mall