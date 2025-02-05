Shivajinagar, and Deccan areas to face power cuts on Thursday  

The electricity supply in Shivajinagar, Deccan, and surrounding areas will be temporarily shut on Thursday, February 6 between 8 am to 4 pm due to essential electrical work for Pune Metro line-3 and Maharashtra State Transmission Company Limited’s high-voltage power lines. To complete this task, the power supply to three major high-voltage substations—Ganeshkhind, Chinchwad, and GKRS Kothrud—will be turned off. (HT PHOTO)

As per the statement issued by MSETCL, as part of the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro construction, MSETCL is carrying out work on 132 KV underground power lines in the area. To complete this task, the power supply to three major high-voltage substations—Ganeshkhind, Chinchwad, and GKRS Kothrud—will be turned off. This will also impact several Mahavitaran substations, leading to power cuts in multiple areas.

Affected areas:

Shivajinagar & Deccan: Janglee Maharaj Road, Ghole Road, FC Road, Apte Road, Modern College, Pulachi Wadi, District Court, Kamgar Putla, Sancheti Hospital

Aundh & nearby areas: Siddharthnagar, Parihar Chowk, Bremen Chowk, Sanghvi Road, Thorat Chowk, Om Super Market

Model Colony: Deep Bungalow Area, Wadarwadi, Gokhalenagar, Vetalbaba Chowk, Mangalwadi, Senapati Bapat Road, Chafekar Nagar, Range Hills Road, Kakade Mall

Other Localities: Ganeshkhind, Narayan Peth, Kumthekar Road, Laxmi Road, Khairewadi, Ashoknagar, Shirole Road, Modibag, Chavannagar, Sutardara, Shivtirthnagar